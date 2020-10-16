Yemen - Conflict, exchange of prisoners (DG ECHO, ICRC, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 October 2020)

On 15 October, the prisoner exchange agreed by the Internationally Recognised Government of Yemen and the Houthi during UN-supervised talks in Switzerland last month, began.

More than 1,000 prisoners are expected to be released over the next 2 days. The International Committee of the Red Cross is overseeing the exchange. The release of prisoners was part of the Stockholm Agreement of late 2018, but only sporadic exchanges had taken place so far. This swap is the largest one since the conflict escalated in 2015.