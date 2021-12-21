Yemen Conflict - ETC User Satisfaction Survey report 2021, Survey period 03/11/21 to 21/11/21

Highlights

·The ETC user satisfaction survey resulted in an overall user satisfaction rate of 90% for services and activities provided in the country, including internet connectivity, security communications, coordination and Information Management (IM).

·Although the ETC recognizes there are still improvements to be made to the internet connectivity network in Yemen, users gave a satisfaction rate of 81% for this service.

·The majority of respondents emphasized the good performance of the ICT helpdesk, particularly that the service is customer-oriented and has facilities to provide end-user assistance, users gave a satisfaction rate of 95% for this service.

·The ETC will take user feedback into account when developing its 2022 work plan, including the urgent need for improved internet connectivity services, further enhancements to the security communications network, more training opportunities, and the need for additional ETC staff support to cover all activities.