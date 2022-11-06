Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #73 (Reporting period: 01/10/2022 to 31/10/2022)

The ETC was activated in Yemen in April 2015 in response to the conflict crisis. Situation Reports are issued monthly.
Highlights
-
In October, the ETC provided data connectivity services to 1,000 humanitarians and security communications services to a total of 2,594 responders across 17 sites in Yemen.
-
In response to the increased demand of humanitarian operations, the ETC installed a VSAT satellite terminal to provide back-up connectivity in two INGO sites hosted by Action Contre la Faim (ACF) in Sana’a and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Hajjah.
-
The ETC in Aden conducted a technical mission to Al Turba from 02 to 06 October. The team assessed the performance of the ETC services and consequently installed additional connectivity network equipment in the UN hub and guesthouse for improved service provision.