Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #73 (Reporting period: 01/10/2022 to 31/10/2022)

The ETC was activated in Yemen in April 2015 in response to the conflict crisis. Situation Reports are issued monthly.

Highlights

In October, the ETC provided data connectivity services to 1,000 humanitarians and security communications services to a total of 2,594 responders across 17 sites in Yemen.

In response to the increased demand of humanitarian operations, the ETC installed a VSAT satellite terminal to provide back-up connectivity in two INGO sites hosted by Action Contre la Faim (ACF) in Sana’a and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Hajjah.