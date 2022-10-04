Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #72 (Reporting period: 01/09/2022 to 30/09/2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

·In September, the ETC provided data connectivity services to 995 humanitarians and security communications services to a total of 2,600 responders across 17 sites in Yemen.

·The ETC finalized the set-up of IT infrastructure in the office of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA)―the services are fully operational.

·The local authority has approved the deployment of four VSAT stations that will enable ETC services to be delivered in new sites for INGOs in Sana’a, Ibb, Sa’ada, and Hajjah. Two sites will be hosted by Save the Children in Ibb and Sa’ada, one by Action Contre La Faim (ACF) in Sana’a, and one by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Hajjah.