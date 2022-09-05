Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #71 (Reporting period: 01/08/2022 to 31/08/2022)

Highlights

• In August, the ETC provided data connectivity services to 1,021 humanitarians and security communications services to a total of 2,572 responders across 17 sites in Yemen.

• On 17 August, the ETC coordinated the handover of IT equipment as a donation from the World Health Organization (WHO) to the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology (MoTiT) in Aden as part of the cluster’s partner capacity building activities in Yemen.

• The ETC Coordinator conducted an oversight mission to Aden from 31 July to 6 August to meet with partners, discuss their needs, and assess the performance of ETC services provision in response to humanitarian operational needs.