Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #70 (Reporting period: 01/07/2022 to 31/07/2022)

The ETC was activated in Yemen in April 2015 in response to the conflict crisis. Situation Reports are issued monthly.

Highlights

• In July, the ETC provided data connectivity services to 961 humanitarians and security communications services to a total of 2,564 responders across 17 sites in Yemen.

• The ETC conducted a technical mission to Aden from 20 June to 4 July to assess the deployment the ETC user authentication system. The ETC users’ registration system for all UN guesthouses in Aden was successfully activated to improve the login process for responders.

• On 7 July, the ETC received US$900,000 from the OCHA-managed Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF). The ETC is now 72 percent funded out of the required US$3.4 million in 2022. The ETC also received US$1.5 million from the World Health Organization (WHO) to continue its support for the cholera epidemic response, including provision of IT services in the 29 Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) across the country.