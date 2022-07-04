Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #69 (Reporting period: 01/06/2022 to 30/06/2022)

The ETC was activated in Yemen in April 2015 in response to the conflict crisis. Situation Reports are issued monthly.

Highlights

In June, the ETC provided data connectivity services to 961 humanitarians and security communications services to a total of 2,564 responders across 17 sites in Yemen.

Jay Mahanand, WFP Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chair of the ETC visited north Yemen from 11 to 15 June. During the oversight mission, ETC services delivered to humanitarian partners across Yemen were presented to the CIO. Read Jay’s blog post, ‘Technology brings change and hope to Yemen’ following his visit.