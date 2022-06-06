Yemen

Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #68 (Reporting period: 01/05/2022 to 31/05/2022)

Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Highlights

  • In May, the ETC provided data connectivity services to 980 humanitarians and security communications services to a total of 2,571 responders across 17 sites in Yemen.

  • The ETC team in Aden extended internet connectivity services to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) guesthouse in Aden.

  • The ETC in Hajjah conducted an assessment to provide services in a new site for INGOs hosted by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Hajjah. The Bill of Quantities (BoQ) for IT equipment and services is under review.

Related Content