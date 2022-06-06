Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #68 (Reporting period: 01/05/2022 to 31/05/2022)

In May, the ETC provided data connectivity services to 980 humanitarians and security communications services to a total of 2,571 responders across 17 sites in Yemen.

The ETC team in Aden extended internet connectivity services to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) guesthouse in Aden.

The ETC in Hajjah conducted an assessment to provide services in a new site for INGOs hosted by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Hajjah. The Bill of Quantities (BoQ) for IT equipment and services is under review.