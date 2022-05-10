Yemen
Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #67 (Reporting period: 01/04/2022 to 30/04/2022)
Attachments
Highlights
In April, the ETC provided data connectivity services to 961 humanitarians and security communications services to a total of 2,496 responders across 17 sites in Yemen.
The ETC installed and programmed 10 (revised from 20) VHF radios in 10 ambulances as part of the NYCMedics project to improve the communications network of the emergency services in Aden.
The ETC programmed a total of 16 VHF handheld radios together with UNDSS on behalf of UNICEF and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to strengthen the communications network between humanitarian responders in country.