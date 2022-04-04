Yemen

Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #66 (Reporting period 01/03/2022 to 31/03/2022)

Highlights

  • The ETC, in coordination with WHO, is developing a technical proposal to set up a dedicated COVID-19 hotline in Aden’s Ameen Nasher Institute, as requested and agreed with WHO and the Ministry of Health.

  • In March, the ETC provided data connectivity services to 1,068 humanitarians and security communications services to a total of 2,540 responders across Yemen.

  • The ETC coordinator conducted a field mission to Aden from 27 March to 3 April to follow up on ETC activities and assess the performance and effectiveness of ETC service provision.

