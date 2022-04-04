Yemen
Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #66 (Reporting period 01/03/2022 to 31/03/2022)
Attachments
Highlights
The ETC, in coordination with WHO, is developing a technical proposal to set up a dedicated COVID-19 hotline in Aden’s Ameen Nasher Institute, as requested and agreed with WHO and the Ministry of Health.
In March, the ETC provided data connectivity services to 1,068 humanitarians and security communications services to a total of 2,540 responders across Yemen.
The ETC coordinator conducted a field mission to Aden from 27 March to 3 April to follow up on ETC activities and assess the performance and effectiveness of ETC service provision.