Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #65 (Reporting period 01/02/2022 to 28/02/2022)

Highlights

• The ETC conducted a site visit to the Ameen Nasher Medical Institute in Aden and the Ministry of Public Health and Population (MoPHP) in Sana’a to plan for the set up and upgrade of a COVID-19 hotline, as requested by WHO.

• In February, the ETC provided data connectivity services to 1,110 humanitarians and security communications services to a total of 2,526 responders across Yemen.

• The ETC, in coordination with WHO and the Ministry of Public Health and Population (MoPHP), organized technical training in Aden from 8–10 February for 18 IT staff in the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in the south of Yemen