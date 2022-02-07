Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #64 (Reporting period 01/01/2022 to 31/01/2022)

Highlights

• The ETC responded to the country-wide shutdown of internet services following an airstrike which targeted a key telecommunications hub in Al Hudaydah on 21 January. The ETC provided internet services to humanitarian responders in 16 sites across Yemen.

• In January, the ETC provided data connectivity services to 1,096 humanitarians and security communications services to a total of 2,535 responders across Yemen.

• In coordination with UNDSS, the ETC team in Aden conducted preventive and corrective maintenance of the Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Aden to improve services.