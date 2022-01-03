Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #62 (Reporting period 01/12/2021 to 31/12/2021)

Highlights

• The ETC conducted its annual user satisfaction survey for 2021, resulting in an overall satisfaction rate of 90 percent for ETC services and activities provided in 17 sites across 10 common operational areas in Yemen.

• The ETC new site, providing connectivity service, is now operational at UNOPS suboffice in Al Hodaydah.

• In December, the ETC provided data connectivity services to 870 humanitarians and security communications services to a total of 2,630 responders across Yemen.