Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #62 (Reporting period 01/11/2021 to 30/11/2021)
Highlights
In November, the ETC provided data connectivity to 875 humanitarians across 16 sites in Yemen.
ETC security communications services were provided to a total of 2,637 responders supported by eight UNDSS-managed Security Operation Centres (SOCs) across the country.
The ETC performed preventive maintenance of its network management devices namely in Al-Hudaydah to further improve the security and performance of ETC internet service.