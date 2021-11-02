Yemen
Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #61 (Reporting period 01/10/2021 to 31/10/2021)
Highlights
In October, the ETC provided data connectivity to 776 humanitarians across 16 sites in Yemen.
ETC security communications services were provided to a total of 2,568 responders supported by eight UNDSS-managed Security Operations Centres (SOCs) across the country.
The ETC upgraded the bandwidth to expand data connectivity services at the WFP-hosted UN guesthouse site in Aden in response to the scale-up of humanitarian operations.