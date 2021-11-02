Yemen

Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #61 (Reporting period 01/10/2021 to 31/10/2021)

Highlights

  • In October, the ETC provided data connectivity to 776 humanitarians across 16 sites in Yemen.

  • ETC security communications services were provided to a total of 2,568 responders supported by eight UNDSS-managed Security Operations Centres (SOCs) across the country.

  • The ETC upgraded the bandwidth to expand data connectivity services at the WFP-hosted UN guesthouse site in Aden in response to the scale-up of humanitarian operations.

