Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #60 (Reporting period 01/09/2021 to 30/09/2021)

Highlights

• In September the ETC provided data connectivity to 660 humanitarians across 16 sites in Yemen.

• Security communications services were also provided to a total of 2,499 responders supported by eight UNDSS-managed Security Operation Centres (SOCs) across the country.

• The ETC is overseeing the delivery of shipments and will supervise the installation of equipment for three WHO-funded IT projects. The delivery of the equipment to the project locations is expected to begin on 29 September.

• On 16 September, the ETC conducted a field visit to the UN site in Al Mukalla to check on telecommunications equipment. During the visit, the ETC resolved issues with the site's connection coverage. In addition, preventive maintenance and training sessions were held to familiarize Security Operations Center (SOC) radio operators with relevant technical and operational aspects of SOCs