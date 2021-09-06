Yemen
Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #59 (Reporting period 01/08/2021 to 31/08/2021)
Attachments
Highlights
In August, the ETC provided critical Internet connectivity to 687 humanitarians across 15 sites in Yemen, and communications services – including security telecommunications – to a total of 2,395 responders supported by eight UNDSS-managed Security Operation Centres (SOCs) across the country.
ETC Internet connectivity services have been activated in the newly-opened INGO site hosted by Islamic Relief in Hodeidah, as well as in the new UN site hosted by WFP in Ibb.
The ETC upgraded data connectivity bandwidth services at the WFP-hosted UN site in Al-Mokha in response to the scale-up of humanitarian operations.