Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #59 (Reporting period 01/08/2021 to 31/08/2021)

Highlights

In August, the ETC provided critical Internet connectivity to 687 humanitarians across 15 sites in Yemen, and communications services – including security telecommunications – to a total of 2,395 responders supported by eight UNDSS-managed Security Operation Centres (SOCs) across the country.

ETC Internet connectivity services have been activated in the newly-opened INGO site hosted by Islamic Relief in Hodeidah, as well as in the new UN site hosted by WFP in Ibb.