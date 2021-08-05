Yemen

Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #58 (Reporting Period: 01/07/2021 to 31/07/2021)

Highlights

  • In July, the ETC provided critical Internet connectivity to 618 humanitarians across 13 sites in Yemen, and communications services – including security telecommunications – to a total of 2,359 responders supported by eight UNDSS-managed Security Operations Centres (SOCs) across the country.

  • ETC Internet connectivity services have been activated in the Action Contre La Faim (ACF)-hosted INGO site in Sana’a and launched at the reopening of the site.

  • The expansion of ETC Internet connectivity services to the new World Health Organization (WHO) guesthouse in Aden has been successfully completed.

