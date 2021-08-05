Yemen
Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #58 (Reporting Period: 01/07/2021 to 31/07/2021)
Attachments
Highlights
In July, the ETC provided critical Internet connectivity to 618 humanitarians across 13 sites in Yemen, and communications services – including security telecommunications – to a total of 2,359 responders supported by eight UNDSS-managed Security Operations Centres (SOCs) across the country.
ETC Internet connectivity services have been activated in the Action Contre La Faim (ACF)-hosted INGO site in Sana’a and launched at the reopening of the site.
The expansion of ETC Internet connectivity services to the new World Health Organization (WHO) guesthouse in Aden has been successfully completed.