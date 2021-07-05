Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #57 (Reporting Period: 01/06/2021 to 30/06/2021)

Highlights

• The ETC continues to provide critical Internet connectivity to 612 humanitarians across 12 sites in Yemen, and communications services – including security telecommunications – to a total of 2,349 responders supported by eight UNDSS-managed Security Operations Centres (SOCs) across the country.

• The ETC and UNDSS deployed on a joint mission to the UN site in Al Mukalla on 26 June to build the technical capacity of radio operators to support the safety and security of assets and personnel.

• In response to increased user demand in the UN site in Al Mukalla, the ETC has upgraded the connectivity bandwidth to ensure services are optimized for the increased number of humanitarian users.