Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #56 (Reporting Period: 01/05/2021 to 31/05/2021)

Highlights

• The ETC continues to provide critical Internet connectivity to 589 humanitarians across 12 sites in Yemen, and communications services – including security telecommunications – to a total of 2,345 responders supported by eight UNDSS-managed Security Operations Centres (SOCs) across the country.

• The team has completed the joint project with the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology (MoTIT) and Aden Net Internet Service Provider (ISP) that will provide connectivity to all passengers – including humanitarian responders and commercial passengers – at Aden airport.

• The ETC received US$1 million from CERF. The Cluster in Yemen is now fully funded to carry out its activities in 2021.