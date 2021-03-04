Yemen
Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #53 (Reporting Period: 01/02/2021 to 28/02/2021)
Attachments
Highlights
• The ETC continues to provide critical Internet connectivity to 686 humanitarians across 12 sites in Yemen, and communications services, including security telecommunications to a total of 2,608 responders from eight Security Operations Centres managed by UNDSS across the country.
• In February, the ETC helpdesk received and resolved 1,020 issues from responders.
• The ETC is engaged in the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2021 discussions including the final budget required.