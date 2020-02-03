Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #39 (Reporting Period: 01/12/2019 to 31/01/2020)

Highlights

• The ETC in Syria achieved a user satisfaction rate of 85.5% for its services in 2019.

• The ETC has submitted its planned activities for 2020 in the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Syria.

• An ETC mission to Tartous to install vital security communications infrastructure has been approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Response

• On 28 January, the ETC in Syria submitted its Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020 inputs. The deadline was delayed due to the security situation that has drastically worsened since November 2019. The ETC 2020 priorities will focus on enhancing the security of humanitarian workers through availability and effective performance of security communications services in all common operational hubs; supporting humanitarian workers by effectively providing shared connectivity solutions; and building the technical capacity of national UN and NGO staff through the delivery of technical training. The ETC will deploy communications infrastructure at up to four new proposed UN hubs as needed.

• The ETC User Feedback Survey was conducted for all users of ETC services in Syria and the surrounding countries in line with the Whole of Syria approach. Results showed an overall user satisfaction rate of 85.5% across the core ETC services. The full survey report has been finalized and can be found here.

• Due to political tensions, the UN/Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) convoy scheduled to depart from Damascus to Rukban settlement in early December is on hold. One Senior ETC Telecommunications Associate had been requested to join the convoy to provide ETC services.