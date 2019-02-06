Yemen conflict - ETC Situation Report #31 (Reporting period 01/01/19 to 31/01/19)

Highlights

The ETC received confirmation of the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) funding allocation of US$2.7m for its scale-up activities in response to Al Hudaydah crisis.

The ETC has held a workshop on 17 January with partners on the ground to determine priority activities and define the workplan for 2019.

Situation Overview

World Food Programme (WFP) is in the process of scaling up its activities to reach 12 million people with food assistance each month across Yemen. The scale up plan includes the provision of in-kind food assistance to 8.2 million people, commodity vouchers to 2.8 million and a longer-term plan to provide a further one million people with cash-based transfers.

Food assistance has played a critical role in preventing Yemen slipping into famine. The current scale-up is in response to increased needs caused by the ongoing conflict which has also exacerbated an economic decline that has resulted in food prices 66-162 percent higher than before the crisis. About 20.1 million people are currently food insecure which is a staggering two-thirds of the population and represents a 13 percent increase from 2018. This makes Yemen the world’s largest food security crisis.

Response