07 Jan 2019

Yemen conflict - ETC Situation Report #30 (Reporting period 01/12/18 to 31/12/18)

Report
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (888.4 KB)

Highlights

• The ETC conducted a joint mission with WFP IT to Al Hudaydah to assess and enhance where possible the ETC services to support the humanitarian operation and the UN Special Envoy mission that is monitoring the ceasefire agreement.

• The ETC has ordered additional equipment required to support the scale-up activities planned in Al Hudaydah.

Situation Overview

A UN-brokered ceasefire in Al Hudaydah was agreed to during peace talks in Sweden on 13 December 2018 and was due to come into effect on 18 December. Under the terms of the ceasefire, both parties had 21 days to fully withdraw their troops from the city and management of the crucial Al Hudaydah port will be handed over to the UN.

In late December, retired General Patrick Cammaert headed a UN advance team to Al Hudaydah to facilitate and monitor the ceasefire for an initial 30 days. The ceasefire remains fragile with clashes continuing in the city

