Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #26 (Reporting Period: 02/08/18 to 31/08/18)

Highlights

• The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) Coordinator conducted a mission to Aden to assess the ICT needs of the humanitarian community ahead of activating a new ETC hub in that location.

• The ETC has recruited a second IT assistant to be based in the UN Common Accommodation Facility (UNCAF) in Sana’a to cope with the increasing demand for ETC Internet connectivity services and support.

• The ETC continues to develop a project proposal for an additional Services for Communities (S4C) project in Sana’a University, which would involve the ETC rehabilitating the IT infrastructure at the university to allow students to continue their studies.

Situation Overview

The security situation in general remains tense and unpredictable, particularly in Al Hudaydah Governorate.

Around 75 per cent of the population in Yemen requires humanitarian assistance and protection.

In August, heavy clashes continued to be reported in Ad Durayhimi District, south of Al Hudaydah City, with families fleeing to nearby areas or to neighbouring Al Mansuriyah District. Clashes were also reported in parts of At Tuhayat District, in the south of Al Hudaydah Governorate. Some civilians are reportedly trapped in areas where fighting is ongoing because they do not have the funds to travel, others remain because they fear further hardship in areas of displacement. Dozens of civilians have died in the fighting.

At the same time, humanitarian partners are preparing to respond to a possible third wave of cholera. The current rains have increased the risk. WHO reports increased presentations at health facilities, including severe cases that require further observation, and some deaths. Since April 2017, more than 1.1 million suspected cholera cases and 2,310 associated deaths have been reported in Yemen.