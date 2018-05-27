27 May 2018

Yemen Conflict - ETC Situation Report #23 (Reporting Period: 16/04/18 to 17/05/18)

from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Highlights

• The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) has developed a contingency plan based on worstcase scenario and submitted it to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

• The ETC is currently developing a project plan for a potential Services for Communities (S4C) project with Sana’a University

Situation Overview

Over the last six months, the intensification of the conflict on Yemen’s western coast caused the displacement of 100,000 new Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in areas reached by humanitarian partners based in the Aden hub. The new IDPs have mostly originated from conflict areas of Al Hudaydah, Taizz and Shabwah governorates. Humanitarian partners have coordinated rapid assessments to areas with new arrivals although humanitarian access in districts like Mawza remains difficult.

The Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) released its 2017 annual report showing that contributions amounted to US$176 million, making the YHF the largest global country-based pool fund. Eight of the 19 Member States that contributed, were new donors.

