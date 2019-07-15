Yemen - Conflict, epidemics (DG ECHO, WHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 15 Jul 2019
- Last week, fighting across frontlines and disputed areas saw intensive conflict in Taiz, Sa’ada and Al Dhalee’s Qatabah district where one school, a cholera treatment centre, and one ambulance were hit. On 10 July, in Hodeidah, artillery shells reportedly hit the Red Sea Flour Mills resulting in civilian casualties, displacement, and heightened access restrictions on humanitarian actors.
- Since the start of the year and 5 July, the cumulative total of suspected cholera cases amounts to 461,542, with 713 associated deaths. A total of 9,652 new suspected cases were reported during the first week of July. Cases are reported from 22 out of 23 governorates. The national trend of suspected cases is currently stable. Children under five represent 24 % of the total. On 11 July, 1.2 million doses of oral cholera vaccines reached Sanaa’ airport. 500,000 additional doses for the ongoing vaccination campaign are expected to arrive on 17 July.