Yemen - Conflict (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 September 2019)

Five years into the conflict, the number of internally displaced people continues to increase. According to UN OCHA, 43,265 new household have been displaced in Hajjah governorate since the beginning of 2019. There is need for water and sanitation assistance, which translates into an increasing risk for cholera in the area. In Ad Dhale governorate, 7,017 newly displaced households are reported in the south and 3,154 households to the northern side of the frontline.