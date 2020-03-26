Yemen - Conflict (ECHO, ACLED, Yemen Data Project, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 March 2020)

Following the UN Secretary-General's call for a global ceasefire due to the Covid-19 pandemic on 23 March, media reported the intention of ceasefire by the Saudi-led Coalition. Despite the announcement fighting continued during this week in most frontlines (in Al Hodeidah, Al Jawf, Marib, Sadah, and Taizz governorates).

26 March 2020, marks the 5 years of conflict in Yemen. The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) project recorded more than 100,000 fatalities until the end of 2019. Data collected by the Yemen Data Project (YDP) revealed that more than 18,400 civilians were killed and injured in at least 20, 624 Coalition air raids.