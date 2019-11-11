11 Nov 2019

Yemen - Conflict, displacement, hospital targeted (DG ECHO, IOM, MSF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 11 Nov 2019 View Original

Renewed fighting in the southern Al Dhale governorate has created a new wave of displacement - 214 households or approximately 1,300 people are in harsh conditions, including across mine-contaminated areas. In the last months more than 400 internally displaced families sheltered in schools and displacement sites, mainly coming from the marginalised Muhamisheen community have been evicted. The few humanitarian actors in the area are struggling to deliver protection services and material assistance.

According to the International Organisation for Migration's(IOM) Displacement Tracking report, between 27 October-2 November alone, 489 households (approximately 3,000 people) were displaced, over 75% of them across southern governorates. This is in addition to over 65,000 people who had left their homes in January-September 2019, including secondary and tertiary displacement.

In Mokha, on 6 November, a hospital run by Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) was badly damaged by missile strikes targeting a nearby military post. No staff or patients were injured however, its warehouse and pharmacy were destroyed. MSF had to temporarily evacuate the hospital and refer patients to another health structure.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.