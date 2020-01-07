Yemen - Conflict (DG ECHO, WFP, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 January 2020)

Following targeted attacks on humanitarian premises in Al Dhale City on 23 and 26 December, 14 humanitarian actors were forced to suspend their aid programmes. As of 5 January, no international staff are in Al Dhale, only a Rapid Response Mechanism, implemented by a national organisation, remains in place. Humanitarian operations continue uninterrupted in areas under the internationally recognised Government’s control.

Following damage to the Red Flour Mills in Hodeida on 26 December as a result of artillery fire, the World Food Programme (WFP) was forced to suspend its grain milling operations for food aid. As of 5 January, milling has resumed at lower capacity (halved since the attack), enabling the dispatch of 5,098 metric tonnes to WFP warehouses.

On 5 January, the de-facto authority in Sana’a gave orders to pay public servants regularly. Government employees are to receive half a salary every two months. Civil servants in Houthi-controlled areas have not received their regular wages since 2016. The continued non-payment of salaries has driven the collapse of the already-weak Yemeni public health system, with grave humanitarian consequences.