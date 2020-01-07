07 Jan 2020

Yemen - Conflict (DG ECHO, WFP, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Jan 2020 View Original

Following targeted attacks on humanitarian premises in Al Dhale City on 23 and 26 December, 14 humanitarian actors were forced to suspend their aid programmes. As of 5 January, no international staff are in Al Dhale, only a Rapid Response Mechanism, implemented by a national organisation, remains in place. Humanitarian operations continue uninterrupted in areas under the internationally recognised Government’s control.

Following damage to the Red Flour Mills in Hodeida on 26 December as a result of artillery fire, the World Food Programme (WFP) was forced to suspend its grain milling operations for food aid. As of 5 January, milling has resumed at lower capacity (halved since the attack), enabling the dispatch of 5,098 metric tonnes to WFP warehouses.

On 5 January, the de-facto authority in Sana’a gave orders to pay public servants regularly. Government employees are to receive half a salary every two months. Civil servants in Houthi-controlled areas have not received their regular wages since 2016. The continued non-payment of salaries has driven the collapse of the already-weak Yemeni public health system, with grave humanitarian consequences.

