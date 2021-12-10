Yemen - Conflict (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 December 2021)

On 9 December, two missiles impacted on Al Hamma displacement site in Al Wadi district, Marib governorate, injuring five individuals, including four children and one woman. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is providing assistance in this internally displaced persons (IDP) camp and has supported the victims to seek medical treatment.

Parties to the conflict must comply with their obligations under International Humanitarian Law (IHL) to protect civilians during the ongoing hostilities. All warring parties are called upon to respect the basic principles of distinction, proportionality in attack and prevention of harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure essential to their survival.

The escalation of hostilities in Marib governorate has led to the displacement of more than 45,000 individuals since September 2021 alone. IDPs have often displaced for a second or third time and are in urgent need of assistance.