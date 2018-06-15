Yemen - Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2018)

Fierce confrontations continue south and south-east of Hodeida city. DG ECHO is supporting humanitarian partners to deliver immediate relief (food, water, hygiene kits) to civilians directly affected by the conflict, including those displaced in Zabid and Bait al Faqiah. It is feared that the number of civilian casualties could exponentially increase if the fighting moves into more densely populated areas.

The World Food Programme (WFP) and its implementing partners have sufficient wheat grain in Hodeida and Saleef silos to feed 840 000 households for one month. Additionally, one vessel with WFP food is currently offloading and another one is expected to berth soon. Both vessels carry sufficient wheat grain to feed 560 000 households for one month. These commodities can only be used for humanitarian assistance in case Hodeida and Saleef remain accessible to humanitarian agencies.

Humanitarian Clusters have reviewed their current emergency preparedness capacities. Critical gaps are to be initially covered by a reserve allocation of the Yemen Humanitarian Pooled Fund. Prepositioning efforts should be accompanied by reinforced operational capacities of frontline partners, strengthening the current first line emergency response.