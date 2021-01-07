Yemen
Yemen – Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 January 2021)
- Mwatana for Human Rights’ “Annual briefing on the human rights situation in Yemen” reported for 2020 approximately 1,020 incidents of harm to civilians and civilian objects in Yemen. As a result, more than 900 civilians were killed and injured.
- In addition to the civilian casualties, tens of thousands were displaced and civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed, including hospitals, schools and other facilities.
- Besides civilians killed, wounded, arbitrarily detained, disappeared and tortured, Mwatana’s briefing also referred to other International Humanitarian Law violations committed by the warrying parties, such as the obstruction of humanitarian aid, child recruitment, occupation schools and hospitals and attacks against healthcare and humanitarian workers.
- According to the International Organisation for Migration, IOM, 28,436 families (approximately 200,000 people) have experienced displacement at least once in 2020.