Yemen – Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs, ACLED, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 December 2018)

On 13 December, the UN reported that the parties reached an agreement on the city of Hodeidah and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa. An executive mechanism to activate the prisoners’ exchange agreement was also agreed, along with a statement of understanding on Taïz. The next round of talks is announced for late January 2019. Sporadic clashes occurred in and around Hodeidah city this week. On 10 December, an airstrike hit 400 meters from the World Food Programme office in Hodeidah City. Fighting, airstrikes, shelling continued south of Hodeidah city. On 12 December, the 22 May hospital was hit by artillery shells. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) reports that 60 223 people were killed in Yemen between January 2016 and end of November 2018. In the first 11 months of this year, 28 182 fatalities were recorded, a 68 % increase compared to last year. November 2018 was the deadliest month since ACLED began recording the death toll, with 3 058 reported fatalities. According to a comparative needs overview by the nutrition cluster, the percentage of districts classified with critical nutrition situation (GAM≥15%) increased to 27.3% in 2018. The stunting figure shows an increasing trend reaching 48.2 % in 2018. The number of admissions in out-patient therapeutic programme increased by 59.2 % from 2014 to 263 000 cases in 2018. During the same period, admissions in supplementary feeding programs increased by over 200%, to more than 400 000 cases.