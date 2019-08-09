09 Aug 2019

Yemen – Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Aug 2019 View Original
  • On 8 August media reported further armed clashes in Aden. An exchange of gunfire took place in the vicinity of the presidential palace between loyalists of the United Arab Emirates-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) and pro-Yemeni government. A committee of tribal and military figures from Yemen's south has reportedly launched efforts to end the unrest.

