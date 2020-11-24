Yemen - Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 November 2020)

On 20 November, the Secretary General of the UN warned that Yemen is now in imminent danger of the worst famine the world has seen for decades. Unless imminent action is taken, “millions of lives may be lost”.

The conditions for famine are created by a combination of the following factors: reduced funding for humanitarian assistance, a failure to sustain external support for the economy (especially stabilizing the currency) and the impact of the ongoing conflict and access restrictions. The problem is compounded by the locusts and floods, that hit Yemen this year.