Yemen - Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 June 2020)

Over the past two days, 12 children and 10 women died and 30 people, including 14 children, are reported injured following strikes on their houses in Kushar District, Hajjah Governorate.

Many of the injured children were sent to hospitals in Abs district and in Sana’a for treatment and several require possible evacuation to survive.

The Yemen UN Humanitarian Coordinator strongly condemned the incident, warning that thousands of civilians are trapped and lack basic services to survive. She asked all parties to the conflict to help humanitarian organisations do their life-saving work.

Many obstacles are currently hampering provision of assistance in Yemen, including access, visas, specialised equipment and programmes approvals.