Yemen - Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 15 Oct 2019 — View Original
- The cumulative number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yemen between October 2016 and August 2019 is 2,036,960, including 3,716 related deaths (fatality rate of 0.18%). The five governorates with the highest attack rate per 10,000 are: Amran (1,602.13), Al Mahwit (1,474.79), Sana’a (1,295.78), Al Bayda (1,027.14) and Dahamar (957.61). The national average attack rate is 713.99 per 10,000. The highest numbers of deaths are reported in the Hajjah (559), Ibb (486), Al Hudaydah (380) and Taizz (304) governorates. Cholera patients are often unable to afford transportation to supported health facilities, which contributes to the spread of disease and to deaths at community level.
- Acute fuel shortages are causing critical disruption of water and sanitation services in Yemen given the reliance on fuel for extracting water. Limited access to water increases the risk of epidemic diseases, acute malnutrition and triggers additional population displacement. Up to 16 million Yemenis may fall into acute need of humanitarian assistance and WASH services.
- DG ECHO funded partners provide integrated humanitarian responses including health and WASH activities.