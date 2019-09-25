Yemen - Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, ACLED) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 September 2019)

This week, 22 civilians were killed in two separate air strikes. The first incident occurred on 23 September in Amran Governorate when a mosque was hit. 7 civilians, including women and children from the same family were killed. On 24 September, 15 civilians were killed and 15 more were injured when a house in the Al Fakhir area in Al Dhale’e Governorate was hit. These incidents follow an escalation in fighting this week in Hodeidah, Hajjah and Abyan governorates.

Since 2015, close to 100,000 fatalities have been reported as a result of the conflict. The actual number is, however, suspected to be significantly higher. According to protection partners, over 700 civilians have been killed and 1,600 injured in 2019 as a result of the conflict. The EU continues to urge all parties to the conflict of their obligations under International Humanitarian Law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure from the hostilities.