25 Sep 2019

Yemen - Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, ACLED) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Sep 2019 View Original

  • This week, 22 civilians were killed in two separate air strikes. The first incident occurred on 23 September in Amran Governorate when a mosque was hit. 7 civilians, including women and children from the same family were killed. On 24 September, 15 civilians were killed and 15 more were injured when a house in the Al Fakhir area in Al Dhale’e Governorate was hit. These incidents follow an escalation in fighting this week in Hodeidah, Hajjah and Abyan governorates.

  • Since 2015, close to 100,000 fatalities have been reported as a result of the conflict. The actual number is, however, suspected to be significantly higher. According to protection partners, over 700 civilians have been killed and 1,600 injured in 2019 as a result of the conflict. The EU continues to urge all parties to the conflict of their obligations under International Humanitarian Law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure from the hostilities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.