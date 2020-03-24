Yemen - Conflict (DG ECHO, IOM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 March 2020)

At the beginning of 2020, conflict escalated in Marib and Al Jawf governorates leading to large displacements. The International Organisation for Migration, IOM estimates that approximately 1,750 households have been displaced (total number of households displaced since the beginning of the crisis: 5,699).

Most displaced households moved towards Marib city and other bordering districts. There are in need of safe shelters, essential aid items, emergency health care, clean water, safe sanitation and food. Since 21 January, 27,391 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received such assistance from IOM, with DG ECHO's support.