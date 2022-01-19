Yemen - Conflict (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 January 2022)

Violence in Yemen and the region is escalating. On 16 January a cross-border attack, claimed by Yemeni movement, Ansar Allah (AA), was carried out against a fuel storage facility in Abu Dhabi and a construction site near Abu Dhabi International Airport. This is the first attack against the United Arab Emirates for which AA claims responsibility. In retaliation, the Saudi-led Coalition (SLC) launched air raids on the capital Sana’a on 17 January. According to the media at least 14 people were killed in the deadliest bombardment in the city since 2019.