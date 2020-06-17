Yemen - Conflict (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2020)

On 15 June, at least 12 civilians, including 4 children, were killed as a result of an airstrike on a vehicle in Shaada District, Sa’ada Governorate, in the north of Yemen. On 16 June, numerous airstrikes were conducted in Sana’a, including in residential areas.

According to the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, more than 800 civilian casualties have been reported in Yemen as a result of fighting since January and several incidents involving multiple civilian casualties have been reported since the end of May.