Yemen - Conflict (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2018)

As of 12 September, local authorities report over 490 000 forcefully displaced since June 2018, as a result of the ongoing military offensive in Hodeida and northern governorates. Over 97% have received emergency relief from humanitarian organisations, including through DG ECHO supported partners. The intensification of hostilities on the outskirts of Hodeida City and along the highway linking Hodeida and Sana'a (the main supply line and escape route), worsen the drastic conditions affecting over 300 000 civilians remaining in Hodeidah city.

The plummeting devaluation of the Yemeni riyal, which reached a record low value against USD, has resulted in a price increase of 30% on basic commodities, making essential staples unaffordable to an ever increasing number of Yemenis. While 30% of the population are currently assessed to be severely food insecure, this number is expected to grow significantly if the currency does not stabilise.