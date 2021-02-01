Yemen – Conflict (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 February 2021)

Sustained conflict in Dhale’e, Taiz and Hodeidah governorates continue to drive multiple forced displacements. In January 2021, over 320 households (1,920 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

A further devaluation of the Yemeni Rial – down to 825 YER to the USD - led to the suspension of foreign exchange services by the Government of Yemen in areas under their control. In northern governorates, which are under the control of Ansar Allah movement, the price of fuel on informal markets continues to increase due to shortages.