01 May 2019

Yemen - Conflict (DG ECHO, ACLED) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 01 May 2019 View Original
  • There has been a week of intense fighting in the Southern Yemeni city of Taiz, including around its hospital. According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), the conflict in Yemen have caused more than 70,000 victims , including 15,000 in the last 5 months.
  • As a response ECHO is currently deploying new urgent humanitarian actions funded under the additional € 80 millions of the EU Emergency Aid Reserve.

