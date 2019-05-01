Yemen - Conflict (DG ECHO, ACLED) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 01 May 2019 — View Original
- There has been a week of intense fighting in the Southern Yemeni city of Taiz, including around its hospital. According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), the conflict in Yemen have caused more than 70,000 victims , including 15,000 in the last 5 months.
- As a response ECHO is currently deploying new urgent humanitarian actions funded under the additional € 80 millions of the EU Emergency Aid Reserve.