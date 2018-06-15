Yemen: Conflict Developments: Latest update: 15/06/2018

Abyan: AQAP has been pushed out of Zinjibar, but remains highly active in other areas of AbyanFollowing the Emirati-backed Hadi offensive in Shabwah governorate against AQAP positions at the beginning of August 2017, many AQAP fighters withdrew to Abyan and launched several counter-offensives against Yemeni military targets.

Aden: The security situation remains unstable following sporadic violence. On 24 February, at least 14 people were killed and 40 wounded when suicide bombers tried to storm the headquarters of a counter-terrorism unit. The attack was claimed by Islamic State.?. On 29 January, fighting erupted in Aden, Yemen's temporary capital, between Hadi and Southern forces after STC representatives asked Hadi to dismiss Prime Minister Dagher and his cabinet, accusing the government of corruption and discrimination, and Hadi did not comply. STC forces captured temporarily some government buildings and the prime minister called the STC attack a coup attempt.

Al Bayda: Clashes between AQAP, who are aligning with tribal militias in the south of al Bayda, and al Houthis forces take place on a regular basis, as AQAP seeks to seize territory from al Houthis. The US has conducted heavy airstrikes in the area against AQAP targets.

Hadramaut: AQAP were ousted from Mukalla in April 2016, but remain a security threat in the area. They regularly wage attacks against Emirati-backed Yemeni forces that operate in the area.

Hajjah: On 22 April, at least 20 civilians were killed in an airstrike in Bani Qais. Access constraints and security incidents have impacted humanitarian operations in the area, most recently in February 2018

Al Hudaydah: Since December 2017, Hadi forces, together with former president Saleh's Republican Guard troops, have continued an offensive into Hudaydah governorate. Escalation of fighting around Hudaydah port city since 13 June, when Hadi forces launched an offensive to retake the town, is directly affecting civilians. The offensive is very likely to considerably deteriorate the humanitarian conditions

Al Jawf: Clashes between the National Army and Houthis were reported in Masloub in mid-April.

Marib: Situation in Marib is relatively calm, but the Yemeni branch of Al Qaida is active in the province, and US drone strikes have been repeatedly targeting them.

Saada: The Saudi-Yemen border continues to be affected by conflict incidents, and particularly the central districts of Saada and Sahar remain as the main targets of [airstrikes]](https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/sites/www.humanitarianresponse.inf...). An escalation of fighting was reported in Saada at the end of March, which has affected humanitarian access.

Sanaa: Airstrikes hit Sana'a city in on 5 June. Several civilians were wounded.

Taizz: Fighting escalated in Taizz governorate at the end of May, with heavy clashes reported in the eastern part of Taizz city as well as in Maqbanah and Al-Ma'afir districts