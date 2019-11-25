Yemen - Conflict, dengue epidemic (DG ECHO, media, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 November 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 25 Nov 2019 — View Original
- On 20 November, artillery shells hit Ar Raqw market in Monabbih, in Northern Sa’ada Governorate. There were 35 estimated causalities, with at least 10 civilians killed and others injured including at least one woman and one child. All casualties were reportedly African migrants. The injured have been transferred to various hospitals and health centres.
- Last week, 10 people died of dengue fever in Taiz Governorate. According to local health authorities, the toll is expected to increase. As of 21 November, 7,970 cases of dengue fever were reported in the governorate; of those, 3,215 were confirmed and 103 patients are under observation in government hospitals.