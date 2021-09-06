Yemen: Conflict + Chaos - A special exhibition at Visa pour l'image

Over the last four years, photographer Giles Clarke has reported from Yemen for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Visa pour l'image, one of the world's most famous photojournalism festivals, is featuring his work in a special exhibition.

With a unique humanitarian approach Giles documents the tragedy of a country devastated by war, but also portrays the resilience and strength of its people.

Here are some of his photographs.

Read more on Exposure.