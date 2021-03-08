Yemen + 1 more
Yemen - Conflict and migration (DG ECHO partners, IOM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 March 2021)
- On 7 March, several air strikes from the Saudi-led coalition were reported in Sanaa and other regions, following the cross borders attacks, through armed drones, towards Saudi Arabia last week.
- The fighting has also intensified on the ground in Marib frontline. On 6 March, at least 90 people are reported dead and 12 injured.
- In addition, on 7 March, a fire at a holding facility for migrants in Sanaa killed at least eight people, including guards, and injured more than 170 others. According to the International Organization for Migration, IOM, the total death toll could be higher.
- DG ECHO partners are monitoring the situation closely and providing protection and emergency health services. The facility illustrates the inhumane conditions in which migrants are treated in holding facilities.
- Alongside refugees, 100,000 migrants are estimated arriving in Yemen each year by sea from the Horn of Africa. Last week, at least 20 migrants have drowned after 80 migrants were thrown overboard by smugglers on the way from Djibouti to Yemen.